CAG queries Tanapa over tricky e-payment system

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has been called upon to explore other payment options, instead of depending on single electronic system, the Controller Auditor General (CAG) audit report for 2016/17 has said.

Tanapa introduced an electronic payment system in control of revenue from tourist fees and other sources, but it seems to be restrictive, which may deny the authority revenue in case of technical faults.

Under the current system, tourists are required to swipe Bank Cards into Point of Sale (POS) system operated by Exim and CRDB Banks.

“I learnt that there are no other options of payments such that, unless a tourist has a Bank Card, he or she will not be able to make payment and enter the parks. Thus, the system may be restrictive,” says CAG.

“While commending the efforts made by Tanapa in revenue collection, I advise the management to consider other methods of payments such as the use of mobile money transfer to avoid such limitations and disadvantages of having only one system of payment for tourists.”

Meanwhile CAG report has also shown that Tanapa introduced tourism product of Balloon Safari for Tarangire and Serengeti National Parks, which are being operated by private companies.

The contract was to charge 10 per cent of balloon safari charges but CAG noted that, in computation of the 10 per cent balloon charges, Tanapa relies only on the copies of invoices issued by the operator.

This indicates that there are no other means of verification of total services offered.

He said Tanapa may lose a substantial amount of revenue from sales not paid on spot either in cash, credit cards or travellers’ cheques.

Further, the charging of 10 per cent is based on the net balance, instead of gross amount, after deduction of any discount to customers.