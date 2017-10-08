CRDB, Tanzania Posts partner to push for financial inclusion

Dar es Salaam. CRDB and the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) have agreed to cooperate in efforts to reach out to the country’s population that it yet to use banking services.
Partnership between the two institutions in advancing financial inclusion dates back to 2012 when CRDB decided to use TPC’s countrywide network as its extension centres.
Speaking at TPC’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam – where one of the bank’s agents is located – the CRDB managing director, Dr Charles Kimei, said the cooperation helped the financial institution to increase the number of its service centres.