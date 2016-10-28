Friday, October 28, 2016

Call: Increase innovation fund to push country’s development

Advertisement

Dar es Salaam. The National Information Society and Technology Development Programme (Tanzict) needs more funds to finance more innovators who are key in the development of Tanzania’s economy, a meeting heard yesterday.

This comes at a time when the first phase of the five-year programme come to an end after managing to fund at least 40 start-up small scale project developers who create at least ten jobs each.

The Tanzic programme was initiated in 2011 with the commitment of about Sh11.75 billion from the government of Finland.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Man behind the Sh2tr Z’bar tourist resort speaks

On the coastal site of North-East Unguja in Zanzibar, a mega tourist resort worth $1 billion

2  hours ago

State gets ultimatum on Tanesco debt

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the government a six-month ultimatum

  • News
    Dar urged to tackle issues highlighted in three reports  
  • News
    Dar pupil tops girls in Standard 7 exam  
  • News
    Performance in Kiswahili, English and Maths decline in Tanzania’s Standard Seven exams  
  • International
    22 children killed in air raid on Syria school: UNICEF  