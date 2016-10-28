Call: Increase innovation fund to push country’s development

Dar es Salaam. The National Information Society and Technology Development Programme (Tanzict) needs more funds to finance more innovators who are key in the development of Tanzania’s economy, a meeting heard yesterday.
This comes at a time when the first phase of the five-year programme come to an end after managing to fund at least 40 start-up small scale project developers who create at least ten jobs each.
The Tanzic programme was initiated in 2011 with the commitment of about Sh11.75 billion from the government of Finland.