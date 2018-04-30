Chicago board of trade futures gains

Chicago. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grain futures closed double digit higher over the trading week which ended April 27, with the wheat prices soaring more than four per cent amid massive fund buying.

The most active corn contract for July delivery rose 13 cents, or 3.37 per cent weekly, to $3.985 per bushel. July wheat delivery went up 21.25 cents, or 4.45 per cent, to $4.985 per bushel. July soybeans were up 16 cents weekly, or 1.54 per cent, to $10.5625 per bushel.

CBOT wheat futures posted strong weekly gains as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday released its weekly export sales report, showing that wheat beat trade’s expectations with total export volume at 297,200 tons, up noticeably from both the prior week and previous average.

Wheat growing states, such as Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, have seen limited rainfall for months, which led to bad ratings of crops. Hard red winter wheat production was notably lower than average, with large acres reportedly being abandoned in the western US plains.

The weather impact grabbed the market’s attention this week and significantly pushed up wheat prices, just before next week’s crop tour. More detailed conditions of wheat crops will be available after the on-spot examination.

Analysts with AgResource company see US and world wheat weather as critical to price direction with a seasonal top likely in the next six weeks.

Soybean and meal markets traded back and forth this week, but a Friday surge of 1.61 per cent for July soybeans put them higher at the close.

Soymeal led the late week rally, boosted by export sales to drought-hit Argentina. The CBOT soymeal rally lifted crush spreads, which in turn pulled the soybean market higher.