China factory activity now at its fastest pace

Beijing. Factory activity in China expanded last month at its fastest pace in more than two years, official and private figures showed yesterday, boding well for the world’s second-largest economy.

Investors closely watch the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) numbers, which gauge conditions at factories and mines, as the first indicators of the health of the economy each month.

The official PMI came in at 51.2 for October, its highest since July 2014, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

That was up from September’s 50.4 and was well ahead of the median forecast of 50.3 in a Bloomberg News survey of economists.

A figure above 50 signals expanding activity, while anything below demonstrates shrinkage.

“Production and market demand is picking up again, accelerating expansion,” NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.

But Zhao added that downward pressures remain on imports and exports owing to the sluggish recovery in global growth. The private Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index, which focuses on small companies, pointed to a similar trend.

Its October reading climbed to 51.2, up from 50.1 the previous month and also the highest since July 2014, the Chinese financial magazine said in a joint statement with data compiler IHS Markit.

“The economy seems to be stabilising for the moment, owing primarily to policies implemented to sustain growth,” Caixin analyst Zhong Zhengsheng said in the statement.

But Zhong warned: “Supportive policies must be continued, or industrial output may be dragged down by a slowdown in investment.”