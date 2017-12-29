China now becomes world’s second-largest LNG importer

Beijing. China has this year become the world’s second-largest LNG importer after Japan, analysis of shipping data from Reuters Eikon has revealed has revealed.

Asia’s number-one economy imported around 38 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas this year, an over 50 per cent annual increase. To compare, Japan’s LNG imports this year stood at 83.5 million tonnes, while South Korea’s were about 37 million tonnes.

This development will give a major spur to Asia’s spot market because Chinese LNG buyers are much more in favor of short-term contracts than long-term deals, unlike buyers in Japan and South Korea. In fact, China’s emergence as a large LNG buyer is changing the market in more than one way.

The emergence of a spot market is one of these ways, which undermines the established tradition of long-term contracts for LNG supplies with prices linked to oil benchmarks. The benefits of long-term supply contracts are reduced price volatility and security of supply – both Japan and South Korea are entirely dependent on imports to satisfy their demand for gas.