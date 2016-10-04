Cigarette firm’s new dividend of Sh300/share buoys trade

By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It was not the best performer but having been idle, amid a losing spree for a couple of months, TCC’s Sh1.18 billion contribution to last week’s turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) may have sent some good news to investors and analysts alike.

The cigarette maker – which used to be a star performer when its share price rose to as much as Sh16,000 until last year - has had a tough going since the beginning of this year. TCC’s share started this year with a price of Sh15,010 on January 5 before falling to Sh12,120 as of mid-April. Last week, it fell further to a minimum of Sh11,700.

But with its recent announcement of an eight per cent increase in profit after tax for the first half of 2016 compared with a similar period last year, coupled with the directors’ decision to declare an interim gross dividend of Sh300 per share for the half year ending June 30, the Dar es Salaam-headquartered company became active last week.

“Investors want to capitalise on the share cum-dividend declaration which was made a few days ago and that was why TCC moved some shares last week,” the Zan Securities chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Masumbuko, told The Citizen yesterday.

The share cum-dividend declaration means that an investor who buys the stock of any given listed firm is also entitled to the dividend that has been declared until the ex-dividend date.

According to TCC’s unaudited half-year financial results, the shares will start trading on ex-dividend basis on October 06, 2016, meaning that the investors who buy the firm’s shares starting on that date will not have the right to the declared dividend.

In a nutshell, TCC’s Sh1.18 billion contribution was just a minimal 6 per cent of the wider Sh19.7 billion during the week that also TBL emerging as the best performer once again.