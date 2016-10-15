Saturday, October 15, 2016

Coconut growers seek investors for factories

 

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Coconut farmers have asked the government to encourage the establishment of micro-processing plants to promote exports.

Coconuts widely cultivated in the Coast Region are used in cooking, for spices, medicine and beauty products.

Currently, the Azam Group of Companies and a few other business operators process coconuts on a large scale.

Rufiji based coconut farmers, Ms Khadija Mohamed and Mr Omar Said, told The Citizen that if the government invests in coconut farming it would boost the economy of the southern and coastal regions.

They were speaking during an international forum for small holder coconut farmers held at the Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) Mtandao offices on Thursday.

The coconut growers said fishing activities have become more difficult due to the decrease in stocks and the majority of residents have resorted to agriculture to earn a living.

Ms Mohamed said: “President Magufuli launched a juice making factory last week. We would also like him to encourage big players to invest in coconut processing plants.”

She lamented that the thousands of coconut trees in the coastal area do not benefit them as they do not add value to the coconuts.


