Collaboration ‘key to curbing skills mismatch in Tanzania’

Dar es Salaam. Employers in Tanzania are increasingly being concerned about potential employees’ inability to provide what is needed in the labour market.

Experts call this scenario a “skills mismatch” which is the gap between the skills required on the job and those possessed by potential employees. Mr John Israel, a communications consultant in Dar es Salaam and a former KCB public relations official, says that the skills mismatch is a hindrance to economic performance that requires an immediate solution.

“It has an economic and social cost for individuals...over-skilling or over qualification means unrealised expectations, lower returns on investment in education, lower wages and lower job satisfaction. For firms, it actually may reduce productivity and can increase the staff turnover rate,” he said

Further, others said that collaborative efforts from all stakeholders are needed to reduce the gap between knowledge generated in the educational system and the skills demanded by employers including continuous skill development and use.

“Employers should stop the misconception that universities are obliged to equip students with every practical skill required in the labour market. They also have to recognise the importance of continuous skills development to help graduates fit the organisation’s requirements,” Mr Said Leopold Katubayemwo, a mass communication lecturer at St Augustine University of Tanzania.

For his side Mr Abinel Ibrahim, a graduate from Tumaini University, who is not yet employed, criticised the country’s education and training systems, saying they contributes to the problem.

“The education and training systems in Tanzania have not been able to supply the required skills in the labour market. As a result, there is a growing mismatch between required skills and what is taught in the education system,” he lamented.

Mr Ibrahim also stressed that lack of a skilled workforce was a factor inhibiting companies from employing Tanzanians. “It should be noted that all this happens despite massive investments in the education and training sectors in this country.”

However, Executive Director, Governance and Economics (Policy Centre), Mr Moses Kulaba, suggested a strategy which if implemented, can see the education system in Tanzania produce skills that are in line with those demanded in the labour market.