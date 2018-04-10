Compost use increases Z’bar tomato yields to 20pc

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A research on converting households’ organic waste into reusable by-product by using effective microorganisms (EM) has increased tomato yields to 20 per cent compared with those which are grown by mineral fertilisers to Zanzibar farmers.

It is estimated that around 216 tonnes of organic waste in Zanzibar is generated a day, whereby only 25 per cent of waste is collected and transported to the disposal site.

Principal investigator Said Suleiman Bakar from the Department of Natural Sciences at the State University of Zanzibar told The Citizen that the research was carried out from 2014 to 2016 after number of farmers complained about low productivity due use of chemical fertilisers.

“It is cheap and affordable; useful for improving composting household wastes, EM is a people-friendly and environmentally, adding farmers can decompose alone after being trained, whereby 40 days the fertilizers generated and used in farms,” he said.

According to him, the project has confirmed that the EM technology contributed to clean and safe environment but also its use increases the vegetable farming compared to the mineral fertilizes. The research is among over 100 projects that funded by Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) from 2010 whereby out of that over 50 per cent have been completed of which some results begun used to solve various problems in the country.

Cost Sh90 million which given by Costech for the phase one, whereby currently the researchers is requesting another Sh120 million to decentralize the innovation to all Zanzibar and later in Tanzania mainland.

“After our research we found that tomato yield has increased to 20 per cent when EM compost was used compared to mineral fertilisers. The results show that collection and management of household solid waste have been improved at the study areas for about 60 per cent,” said the principal investigator