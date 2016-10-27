Council collects opinions on empowerment policy

Thursday, October 27, 2016

The Neec has collected stakeholders' views – by reviewing the 2004 empowerment policy - to be incorporated in the new blueprint, Neec executive secretary Beng'i Issa said yesterday. 

Dar es Salaam. The National Economic Empowerment Council (Neec) eyes a new policy as it seeks to economically empower Tanzanians and help the country attain its development goals.

The Neec has collected stakeholders’ views – by reviewing the 2004 empowerment policy - to be incorporated in the new blueprint, Neec executive secretary Beng’i Issa said yesterday. “We need a new policy that incorporates public opinion. This is important for formulating our new policy and that is why we are here,” she said during the opening of a meeting that reviewed an ‘Evaluation Report for the National Economic Empowerment Policy 2004’ in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Over 100 delegates from various academic disciplines attended the meeting. According to Ms Issa, the current policy has helped Tanzania to come up with changes in key sectors such as investment, infrastructure, energy, road construction, communications, knowledge and skills, noting, however, that the new policy will embrace new socio-economic dimensions, including gender issues.

Experts, who prepared the report gathered public views from people and institutions in Mainland Tanzania. The following regions were reached: Njombe, Ruvuma, Mbeya, Manyara, Arusha, Geita, Kilimanjaro,Tanga Mwanza, Kigoma and Dodoma.

