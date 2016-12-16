Credit provider launches new loan scheme of up to Sh50m

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Faidika, one of the financial entities in Tanzania, has unveiled a new loan scheme that offers a maximum of Sh50 million to individual customers with a repayment period of up to six years.

The company said in statement yesterday that the unsecured scheme dubbed ‘Executive Loan’ which has a 48hr turn-around time is the first in its kind in Tanzania and the move aims at embracing the financial inclusion culture in the country.