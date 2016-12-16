Friday, December 16, 2016

Credit provider launches new loan scheme of up to Sh50m

 

  • The company said in statement yesterday that the unsecured scheme dubbed ‘Executive Loan’ which has a 48hr turn-around time is the first in its kind in Tanzania and the move aims at embracing the financial inclusion culture in the country.
By Citizen Reporter

        Dar es Salaam. Faidika, one of the financial entities in Tanzania, has unveiled a new loan scheme that offers a maximum of Sh50 million to individual customers with a repayment period of up to six years.

Faidika Chief Executive Officer Mr Mbuso Dlamini, said the new loan scheme is in line with the entity’s brand promise of “improving life.”     


