DIT designs machine for tea vending

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.natinmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) has designed tea and coffee vending machines which can process three cups in one minute.

Such machines can be stalled at areas such as waiting passengers’ rooms, schools and hospitals where potential customers can buy the beverages.

A DIT study has established that tea and coffee vendors missed customers because sometimes their beverages end or are sold at a specific time usually in the morning. Some people need to take tea or coffee all the time but there is no supply.

DIT lecturer Dr Daudi Simbeye told The Citizen at the DIT pavilion in the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair that what the customer can do is to insert a coin of Sh200 and select sugar spoons he or she would like to be served and the kind of drink he or she wants.

According to him, in Europe and other parts of the world semi-automatic machines which have external cups are used for similar purposes. They give out hot water and a customer is supposed to mix sugar and coffee manually.