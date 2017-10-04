DPO diversifies payment options with new App

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Direct Pay Online (DPO) Group has launched a new version of its Dumapay payments App to help it’s over 25,000 merchants across Africa to accept a wider range of payment options instantly and securely .

The new Dumapay version 2.0 is a mobile application that supports multiple payment options in Africa.

Merchants using the app will be able to accept card, e-wallets and mobile payments such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, M-PESA, Airtel Money, MTN Money, Tigo. mVisa which is one of the payment options that has been added in the upgrade following the recent partnership Direct Pay Online had with Visa.

“We always aim to be ahead of the pack when it comes to embracing technology and making things easier for our merchants. This new version of the Dumapay payments app ensures that our merchants are efficient and offer greater security when dealing with customer information. It also opens them up to accept payments from all major credit cards, mobile money and e-wallets,” the DPO Group chief executive officer, Mr Eran Feinstein said in a statement yesterday.

The new app is more interactive and easy to use with its new and improved look that allows merchants to accept payments in two clicks; by using the Quick Pay option within the app, as well as by sending secure online payment links using Email Pay.

Another improved feature in the Dumapay 2.0 app is the simplified one time pairing of the card reader and the merchants’ phone.