DSE all shares index closed low last week

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange All Shares Index (DSEI) closed at 2,162.27 points during the end of last week, which was 45.00 points lower than 2,207.27 points recorded during the previous week’s close.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market reports have shown that the market activities were last week dominated by Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), CRDB Bank and DSE.

Turnover slowed by Sh300 million to Sh3.7 billion during the week ended on December 8 from Sh4 billion recorded during the week, which ended on November 30.

However, according to a report, number of traded shares increased to eight million during last week from 7.6 million shares transacted during the last week of November.

The weekly report has shown that market capitalisation also slowed by Sh433 billion to Sh20.8 trillion during the week, which ended in December 8, 2018 from Sh21 trillion recorded during the last week of the previous month.

The decrease in market capitalisation was a result of fall of share prices including Uchumi Supermarkets (10 per cent), Acacia (10 per cent), KCB (5 per cent) and DCB share price which went down by 1 per cent.

According to the report, the market capitalisation for domestic listed companies went up to Sh10.31 trillion during the week that ended in December from Sh10.03 trillion recorded during the last week of November.

The investors’ activities during the week experienced a mixed trend as local investors dominated the market on Wednesday and Friday by 100 per cent for both selling and buying sides.

Foreign investors dominated the market on Monday and Wednesday after participated the equity transactions by 99 per cent in both selling and buying sides.