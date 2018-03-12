DSE all shares index closes higher after 20.91pc increase

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange all shares index (DSEI) closed last week green after gained by 20.91 per cent to 2,362.08 points higher than 2,341.17 points recorded a day before.

The increase of the DSEI caused by gains of share prices among cross listed companies include East African Breweries Limited, KCB Bank, East African Breweries Limited (ERABL) and Acacia Mining.

However, share prices for Kenya Airways (KA) and Jubilee Holdings (JHL) fell during the end week trading session. The report show that a total turnover of Sh26.98 million of which 100 per cent were injected by local investors, while all shares were floated by local investors.

This was lower than a total turnover of Sh83 million from 40,640 shares traded in 23 deals recorded on Thursday and Sh116.28 million from 225,141 shares traded in 35 deals on Wednesday last week. Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) recorded the highest turnover of Sh24.47 million from trading 16,315 shares traded at Sh1,500 in seven deals.

Vodacom Tanzania became the second in transacting 1,850 shares valued Sh1.35 million in two deals.

Other active listed companies were Swissport Tanzania, CRDB Bank and DSE.

The total market capitalisation increased by Sh200 billion to Sh22.7 trillion on Friday from Sh22.5 trillion recorded during the previous day. The improvement of the market cap was a result of increased share prices among cross listed companies.

Meanwhile the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measured the performance of locally listed companies remained unchanged during the end of last week at 3,893.73 points on Friday, similar to the previous day.