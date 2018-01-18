DSE all shares index rises

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange all shares index (DSEI) closed at 2,402.08 points on Tuesday this week, up from 2,393.78 points on Monday.

The DSE market reports show that the rise in the index was a result of increased share prices in some counters.

Acacia share prices rose to Sh5,910 on Tuesday from Sh5,840 during the week’s opening day.

Share prices of East African Breweries Limited and KCB appreciated by 0.58 and 1.04 per cent.

Price increases of the three cross-listed companies were the reflection of the improvement of their share prices from their markets where they were originally listed. They include Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) for EABL and KCB and London Stock Exchange for Acacia.

The reports have shown that only share prices of Jubilee Holdings Limited, which is also cross-listed from NSE, to Sh10,780 on Tuesday from Sh10,810 on Monday.

During the reviewed day, there were no changes of share prices for locally listed companies and remaining cross-listed companies.

The reports show that the total turnover of Sh1.09 billion was recorded on Tuesday, higher than Sh443 million during the opening day of the week. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) recorded the highest transactions during the two days of the week with a combined turnover of Sh1.2 billion followed by CRDB Bank with a combined turnover of Sh274 million.

Other active counters during the first two days of this week were those of DSE, TCC, Swissport Tanzania, Vodacom Tanzania and Tanzania Portland Cement Company (Twiga).

According to the reports, foreign investors dominated the market value in both buying and selling sides. However, during the first day of the week, domestic investors dominated the selling side by 99 per cent, but buyers came from both foreign and local sources.