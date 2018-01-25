By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) indices closed high on Thursday, after the increase of share prices, mostly locally listed companies.

Market report shows that the DSE all shares index (DSEI) closed at 2,399.44 points on Wednesday, January 24, being 13.97 per cent higher than 2385.47 points recorded on Tuesday.

The increase of DSEI was a result of increased share prices for some locally listed companies and one cross listed. They include DSE which gained by 11.94 per cent, CRDB by 5.71 per cent and TBL by 2.94 per cent.

The cross listed company whose share price gained was KCB, as it closed at Sh990 on Wednesday, which was 1.02 per cent higher than Sh980 recorded on the day before.

However, the report showed that share prices for other cross listed companies including Acacia, Jubilee Holdings Limited (JHL), East African Breweries Limited and Nation Media Group (NMG) fell on Wednesday.

NMG recorded the highest share price fall by 2.12 per cent to Sh2,310 on Wednesday from Sh2,360 recorded on Tuesday followed by Acacia whose share price fell by 0.67 per cent to Sh5,940 on Wednesday from Sh5,940 recorded a day before.

The report shows that EABL share price fell by 0.38 per cent while Jubilee Holdings had the lowest fall of share price at 0.18 per cent.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures the performance of locally listed companies also closed at 3,947.21 points on Wednesday, which was 56.43 per cent higher than 3890.78 points recorded during the previous day.