DSE market capitalisation up as cross-listed companies gain

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The total market capitalisation of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 185 billion on Friday after losing in the previous session.

The market capitalisation ended the week at Sh23.4 trillion from Sh23.2 trillion recorded on Thursday as a result of gaining of some cross-listed companies including Acacia, Kenya Airways (KA), Nation Media Group (NMG) and East Africa Breweries Ltd. (EABL).

The four counters were top gainers on Friday, according to the bourse’s market report. KA shares appreciated by eight per cent followed by EABL which increased by 1.32 per cent while NMG and Acacia improved by 1.01 per cent and 0.44 per cent respectively.

KA share price went up to Sh270 on Friday from Sh250 recorded during the previous day.

EABL share price also increased to Sh5,740 on Friday from Sh5,530 on Thursday while NMG share price increased to Sh2,505 from Sh2,480.

The market report also indicates that the all share index (DSEI) closed the week 2428.30 points compared to 2409.08 points recorded on Thursday.

At the same time Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures the performance of the local companies remained flat at 4149.13 points.

The Friday top movers were Vodacom Tanzania which recorded a highest turnover of Sh212 million from trading 265,000 shares in 28 deals at Sh800 followed by DSE with a turnover of Sh46.1 million from trading 27,007 shares in 6 deals at Sh1,700 each.