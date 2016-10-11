DSE turnover advance by 65pc as investors snap up

By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) advanced by 64.97 per cent last week as investors snapped up Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) shares as they remain bullish about the company’s future.

The week-on-week turnover reached Sh32.5 billion last week compared to Sh19.7 billion that was registered during the week ending Friday, September 30, thanks to TCC’s splendid show which was propelled by the firm’s recent unaudited financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2016.

The cigarette maker – which has not been very active during the past few months – transacted a total of 2,302,153 shares last week at prices that ranged between Sh11,700 and Sh11,900 to contribute over 80 per cent to the weekly turnover.

Two weeks ago, TCC announced that its profit after tax increased by eight per cent to reach Sh36.5 billion during the first half of 2016 compared to Sh33.8 billion in the same period last year.

The firm’s directors also declared an interim gross dividend of Sh300 per share for the half year ending June 30 and noted that they were cautiously optimistic about second half results to December 31, 2016.

Though, according to the statement, the share cum dividend trading ended on Wednesday, investors are still optimistic about the firm’s future to the extent that on Thursday, the company transacted a total of 2.3 million shares on a pre-arranged deal of Sh11,800 and Sh11,900 per share.

The share cum dividend declaration means that an investor who buys the stock of any given listed firm is also entitled to the dividend that has been declared until the ex-dividend date.

“What happened last week was a smart move by investors. It is a win-win situation to the seller and to the buyer alike. While the seller pockets his/her declared dividend, the buyer is hopeful that the firm will register another profit going forward,” the Zan Securities Limited chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Masumbuko told The Citizen yesterday.