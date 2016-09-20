DSE turnover down 89pc on economic jitters

By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The total turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 88.7 per cent last week, coupled with a drop in share price for the best performing Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), as investors cautiously analyse the global and local economic landscape.

Sh1.754 billion was realised from sale of 240,513 shares during the week ending September 16, from Sh9.07 billion that was realised during the week ending September 9.

TBL - which accounted for Sh1.556 billion or 88.7 per cent of the week’s Sh1.754 billion turnover – saw its share price dropping to close at Sh12,850 on Friday last week (September 16) from Sh12,990 on September 9.

The brewer’s share price started at Sh12,670 and Sh12,750 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Throughout July, the TBL share exchanged hands at prices that ranged between Sh13,740 and Sh13,880 but it started losing in August when it closed the month at Sh12,440.

“Basically, we expect share prices to start falling in November as investors start preparations for their year-end and new-year obligations but this year, they (prices) started falling in August and we believe that this stock market situation clearly indicates the impact of global and local economic situations,” said the Zan Securities Limited chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Masumbuko.

Globally, it was China that shook the world earlier this year when concerns about the country’s rocky transition from an export-fueled industrial nation to a more mature developed economy rattled global financial markets. This was so specifically with figures showing a slowdown in economic growth, when analysts predicted that China’s economy – the second largest in the world after the US - might not have hit its lower 7 per cent target for 2015 and President Xi Jinping said Beijing was lowering the goal going forward, aiming for 6.5 per cent annual growth from 2016 to 2020.

But before the dust had settled, the United Kingdom (UK) voted to leave the European Union (EU) during the June 24 , 2016 Brexit vote, sending global markets to further shocks.

Locally, the October 2015 general election brought the new administration into power and investors might still be uncertain regarding the policies that the government intends to take.