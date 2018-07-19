DSE turnover jumps, TBL dominates Tuesday trading

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total turnover rose to Sh1.15 billion on Tuesday from Sh4.5 million on Monday, thanks to Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) counter which dominated the trading.

The market report shows that TBL counter recorded a turnover of Sh1.14 billion from trading of the company’s 68,960 shares in seven deals at Sh16,600 each.

It was followed by Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) with a turnover of Sh8.7 million from 4,756 shares traded in five deals at Sh1,800 each.

Other active counter on Tuesday was Swissport Tanzania Ltd which traded 10 shares at Sh3,500 each.

Foreign investor injected Sh1.14 billion which accounted for 98.72 per cent of the buying value. Local investors injected only 1.28 per cent through buying shares.

Foreigners also dominated the selling side after floating 98.72 per cent of shares compare to 1.28 per cent injected by locals.

The total market capitalisation went up to Sh22.057 trillion from Sh22.055 trillion recorded on the previous day.

The increase in market capitalisation resulted from increase in share prices of Kenya Airways (KA) by 4.17 per cent to Sh250 on Tuesday from Sh240 on the day before.