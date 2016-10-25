Tuesday, October 25, 2016

DSE up as supply increases

Brokers on duty at the Dar es Salaam Stock

Brokers on duty at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. PHOTO|FILE 

In Summary

  • Faced by a challenging economic situation – fuelled by the government’s decision to implement a number of austerity measures – the supply of shares has been high at the DSE for a couple of months as some investors sell some of their stocks to offset the biting economic situation.
Advertisement
By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The weekly turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 28 per cent last week amid a continuous rise in supply as the economic situation bites, market data show.

Faced by a challenging economic situation – fuelled by the government’s decision to implement a number of austerity measures – the supply of shares has been high at the DSE for a couple of months as some investors sell some of their stocks to offset the biting economic situation.

As a result, prices for some stocks have been going down during the past few months.

“For some months now, many investors are selling their stocks and this is quite unusual since normally, supply increases rapidly between November and December when investors start looking for money so they can attend to their year-end and year-year obligations. This year’s trend would explain the fact that most people do not have money so they sell their assets to get some cash,” said an analyst with Tanzania Securities Limited, Ms Lina Charles Maswi.

For almost one year now, the government – which does business with most investors - has been on a cost-cutting exercise that has seen ministries, departments and agencies holding their meetings and conferences in their boardrooms or in publicly-owned institutions instead of conducting them in hotels and in other privately-owned facilities.

And last week, some Sh3.817 billion was realised in market turnover, up from Sh2.989 billion that was registered during the preceding week.

During the week – which also saw no major movement in stock prices – a total of 9,863,195 shares exchanged hands, up from 529,852 shares which were transacted during the preceding week.

Analysts are however optimistic that things may improve this week as investors’ liquidity levels improve during the end of the month.

advertisement

In The Headlines

New dawn as Dar, Rabat sign over 20 bilateral agreements

Tanzania and the Kingdom of Morocco yesterday signed 21 partnership agreements in various areas,

Bunge team summons PS over PSPF debt

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned Treasury Permanent Secretary Dotto

  • News
    Non-alignment to remain key in TZ foreign policy  
  • News
    Mahiga to discuss Dodoma move with envoys  
  • Politics
    MP defends her victory in court  
  • News
    Traders count losses after demolition of ‘illegal’ stalls  