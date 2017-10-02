DSE weekly turnover fall by Sh50bn

By Mnaku Mbani @Mnaku28 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged to Sh3 billion during the week ending September 29 after registering its record level for the year 2027 during the week ending September 22.

During that week (ending September 22), the DSE registered a turnover of Sh53 billion when investors snapped up Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) shares.

The DSE weekly report published Monday, October 2, has shown that the fall of turnover is a result of an 80 per cent drop in the number of transacted shares.

Only 800,000 shares exchanged hands last week, from 4 million recorded during the previous week, according to data produced by the DSE marketing and product officer Mary Kinabo.

The top movers for last week were Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) which accounted for 66 of turnover, followed by TBL and CRDB bank with 27 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

According to the report, the total market capitalization fell by Sh115 billion due to decrease of share prices for Uchumi Supermarkets by 22 per cent, Kenya Airways by 16 per cent and Acacia, whose share price fell by 9 per cent.

“We expect the market to remain low this week due to lower number of investors in the market compared with shares available on offer,” said the head of business development at Tanzania Securities Limited, Mr Perfektus Urio.

According to Urio, currently, local investors are facing a liquidity stress while foreign investors, who are currently dominating the market, are more selective on shares to bid.

He said foreign investors are currently concentrating on TCC and TBL shares while local investors are mostly targeting CRDB shares which are not much available in the market.