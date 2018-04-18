DTB-Tanzania honoured for best risk management

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Institute of Risk Management Tanzania (IRMT) has awarded DTB-Tanzania for its outstanding management.

It got the Best Risk Management Corporate of the Year 2017 award among commercial banks with assets exceeding Sh1 trillion.

A survey conducted last year by IRMT featured 43 commercial banks in Tanzania placed in three categories depending on sizes of their balance sheets.

Statement issued yesterday by IMRT noted that DTB-Tanzania emerged in the top position among large banks with balance sheet sizes of more than Sh1 trillion. Citi Bank was rated the best in the medium-sized category with balance sheets ranging from Sh500 billion to Sh1 trillion while Habib Africa Bank was the winner in the small banks’ category. IRMT vice president Buyamba Buyamba said: “IRMT last year conducted annual performance evaluation and rating of financial institutions based on balance sheet size, capital adequacy, liquidity, NPL performance, independent risk management function, consistency in growth over three years three years in terms of profit before tax, cost & income management, return on equity and Return on Asset.”

Mr Buyamba congratulated DTB-Tanzania “for prudential risk management measures that have kept it’s the level of nonperforming loans to 4.3 per cent in comparison to the industry’s average of 11.7 per cent: despite a larger asset portfolio of Sh1.14 trillion as at end December 2017.

The bank has also over the years been systematically increasing the number of branches as well as growing the overall business both on assets and liabilities fronts.