Dar bourse rises 40 per cent

By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The weekly turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by about 39 per cent last week amid foreign investors’ continued appetite for Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) stocks.

The week-in-week turnover rose to Sh5.304 billion last week from Sh3.817 billion which was realised during the preceding week.

“As it has been during most of the past weeks, this one also shows that investors – mostly foreign – still have high appetite for TBL shares,” said the Zan Securities Limited chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Masumbuko.

The maker of Kilimanjaro Premium Lager and Safari Lager transacted a total of 386,420 shares at prices ranging between Sh13,200 and Sh13,300 to account for a cool Sh5.14 billion or 97 per cent of the week’s turnover.

Last week, TBL Group shareholders approved a dividend of Sh600 per share, a 20 per cent rise from last year’s Sh500/share, thanks to an impressive performance in the year ending March 31, 2016.

In total, the dividend grew by 16 per cent top reach Sh176.292 billion during the year ending March 2016 from the Sh151.7 billion that was issued last year, stemming from the beer brewer’s performance for the year ending March 31, 2015. The company registered a four per cent revenue increase to Sh1.11 trillion from Sh1.073 trillion of the preceding year.

The growth, according to its financial statement, was mainly driven by volume increase – fuelled by price stability – as the government tread slowly in excise duty increases and thus allowing Tanzanians to have enough disposal incomes. Analysts believe this also has an impact on the firm’s performance at the stock market.

The banking segment remained plane last week, with no major price movements despite the fact that most commercial banks released their financial results for the third quarter of 2016 last week.