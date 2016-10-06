Dar bourse turnover climbs 11pc

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi @tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover improved by 11 per cent in the last three months as analysts remain cautious.

The improvement was reflections of gaining of some counters as the bourse self-listed during the quarter. The turnover of 18 firms increased from Sh102 billion in the second quarter of 2016 to Sh113 billion during the third quarter, according to a statement by DSE chief executive officer Moremi Marwa. Domestic market capitalisation rose from Sh7.9 trillion by the end of June 2016 to Sh8.1 trillion by September 30. “This was a result of DSE listing its shares as well as the increase in prices on some of the counters,” said Mr Marwa in the note. Analysts say the performance may remain the same or slightly improve in the next three months as the end of the year approaches.

“I do not see any new listing before the end of the year and this may not increase business on the bourse,” said Orbit Securities operations executive director Juventus Simon. “Towards the end of the year also is when many investors close their books and go on leave and even make some business decisions.” Foreign investors are still accounting for the largest share of the bourse trading. DSE has 25 listed companies including seven that have cross-listed from other bourses. DSE self-listed in July after raising Sh35.8 billion from more than 3,000 investors, which is equivalent to 377 per cent in excess of the targeted capital.