Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Dar construction fair to attract 200 exhibitors

Mikono Speakers’ officials encourage Tanzanians

Mikono Speakers’ officials encourage Tanzanians to take part in the August 17-18 construction expo. PHOTO|THE CITIZEN CORRESPONDENT 

In Summary

  • The event is scheduled to take place along with the East Africa Smart Building Conference on August 17-18 and more than 1,000 industry stakeholders are expected to attend, the company said in a statement yesterday.
  • Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa is expected to officiate at the event.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Consulting firm Mikono Speakers will host more than 200 exhibitors in the Dar Construction Trade Expo 2017.

The event is scheduled to take place along with the East Africa Smart Building Conference on August 17-18 and more than 1,000 industry stakeholders are expected to attend, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa is expected to officiate at the event.

Mikono Expo Group chief executive officer Deogratius Kilawe said foreign business leaders would have an opportunity to explore the Tanzanian market to get good returns on their investments.

“Tanzania is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world and the construction industry is growing very fast. It accounts for 13.6 per cent of the GDP,” he said.

“According to the NBS [National Bureau of Statistics], Tanzania imports 92 per cent of construction materials and equipment.”

But the industry grew at 4.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2016, down from 23.2 per cent in a similar period the previous year.

It grew at 9 per cent in the second quarter of 2016 compared with 13.2 per cent in a similar period in 2015.

NBS attributed the slowdown to reduced investments in sector.

However, in the 2016/17 fiscal year the government set aside Sh5.47 trillion-- equivalent to 25.4 per cent of the total budget — for infrastructure development.

The real estate industry in Tanzanian has the potential of generating $2 billion annually.

This is more than six per cent of the country’s GDP.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Two local leaders shot in Kibiti confirmed dead

Kibiti health care center medical officer in charge Dr Sadoki Bandiko has confirmed that two

TFF’s Malinzi and Mwesigwa interrogated for allegedly abusing office

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is interrogating Tanzania Football

  • News
    ACT calls for national cohesion to deal with Kibiti conundrum  
  • News
    Sh4.6 billion set aside to construct modern markets  
  • News
    Experts stress need for better seed storage  
  • News
    Two civic leaders shot in Kibiti village  