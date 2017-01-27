Denmark promises more support to TZ

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Denmark has been impressed by the type of financial services that Tanzania extends to its agricultural entrepreneurs in rural areas and promised to continue supporting the projects.

The ventures in question are those which are coordinated by the Private Agricultural Sector Support (Pass).

Pass extends financial services to over 560,000 agricultural entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas.

Speaking at Pass offices in Dar es Salaam recently, the Danish State Secretary for Development, Mr Martin Hermann, said his country would continue its support to Tanzania, with specific focus on projects that have great impact on the citizens.

“We, in the Danish government, will continue working closely with the successful projects like Pass in Tanzania for the benefits of citizens in rural areas,” the visiting Secretary told PASS management, challenging the trust to focus on environmental and socially sustainable projects.

He emphasised on the need to ensure that all Danish funded projects adhere to safety principles and good working condition for the people as well as benefiting the ordinary members of the public through improved education, health and shelter.

Briefing Mr Hermann, Pass managing director Nicomed Bohay said the trust had so far provided loan guarantees to 561,325 agricultural entrepreneurs as of December 2016. Women account for 44 per cent of all beneficiaries.

During the period, the trust approved 4,641 business plans, which received the Sh398.7 billion funding to create 1,683,975 jobs for Tanzanians.