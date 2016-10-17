Dispute leads to many KQ flights to be put off

Nairobi. Kenya Airways cancelled several fights yesterday morning and delayed another after several outsourced crew failed to report to work.

This is the latest blow for the loss-making airline as it struggles to avert a strike called by its pilots.

In a statement issued yesterday morning, the national carrier said the staff, including cabin crew had stayed away from work since Friday due to issues with their employer.

Pilots union KALPA has called an indefinite strike, scheduled to start on Tuesday, to protest against the management of the airline, which is part owned by the government and Air France KLM. The union said its members had lost confidence in the ability of the airline’s chief executive and chairman to end years of losses.

“As per the safety regulations that the airline abides to, minimum number of cabin staff per aircraft type is require and on some of our flights we were unable to reach these levels,” the statement said.

The cancelled flights are KQ 600 to Mombasa, KQ 432 to Kilimanjaro, KQ 350 to Juba KQ 706 to Lusaka/Harare and KQ 740 to Maputo while flight KQ 782 to Livingston/Cape Town was delayed.

The statement added that travellers in the affected flights would be re-booked on other flights or airlines.

On Friday, a court ruled the strike was illegal and the government had said it would be “economic sabotage”.

Should the pilots go ahead with the strike, this could be a financially costly standoff for the troubled airline that is trying to fly out of turbulence.