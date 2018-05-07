Dreamliner service reaches Casablanca

Casablanca. Etihad Airways has started using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in its daily service from Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to Casablanca, the Kingdom of Morocco’s largest city and commercial hub.

The airline has also added a third weekly service to the Moroccan capital, Rabat to meet summer peak travel demand.

The extra flight will operate on Saturdays until 12 May, and also from 30 June to 29 September.

The airline’s executive vice president commercial Mr Mohammad Al Bulooki said: “The introduction of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the Abu Dhabi to Casablanca route demonstrates our clear commitment to the very important Moroccan market.”