Dubai’s tourism body targets Eastern Africa

Dar es Salaam. Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has organised a series of road shows across key cities in Eastern Africa.
The series of events which cover key cities in Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania aim to strengthen relationships with key industry stakeholders in the region.
DTCM comprises a number of entities and functions which work together to plan, supervise, develop, and market Dubai’s tourism industry.
“After a successful road show last year, we are delighted to return to Tanzania. Africa continues to play a big role in our diversified market strategy, as we look to further tap into its immense potential. These road shows are instrumental for us to meet local travel partners and enlighten them on all that Dubai has to offer,”” said the regional director of Africa for Dubai Tourism, Ms Stella Obinwa.