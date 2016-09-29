EABC conference seeks to unleash women potential

“Unleashing the economic dynamo of East Africa’s female labour force will both sustain and accelerate growth,” East African Business Council (EABC) chief executive officer Lilian Awinja (pictured) said yesterday.

EABC and national investment agencies of the East African Community (EAC) member states are organising the conference. It is an annual event, rotating between all EAC partner states with the first edition in Nairobi from October 10 to 13.