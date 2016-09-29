Thursday, September 29, 2016

EABC conference seeks to unleash women potential

 

  • “Unleashing the economic dynamo of East Africa’s female labour force will both sustain and accelerate growth,” East African Business Council (EABC) chief executive officer Lilian Awinja (pictured) said yesterday.
By Citizen Reporter

Arusha. The East African Business Entrepreneurship Conference and Exhibition has dedicated a session for women entrepreneurs’ empowerment.

EABC and national investment agencies of the East African Community (EAC) member states are organising the conference. It is an annual event, rotating between all EAC partner states with the first edition in Nairobi from October 10 to 13.


