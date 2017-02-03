EAC lands Sh980m to promote farming

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao) will grant the East African Community some $440,000 (about Sh981 million on the prevailing exchange rate) to promote urban and rural agriculture and agribusiness, it was announced here yesterday.

The overall plan is to improve youth employment in the bloc now laying down strategies to assist the jobless people, including university graduates and the semi-skilled.

The agreement, according to a statement issued by the Secretariat, allows Fao and EAC to find a path for young people to secure decent work opportunities as well as explore innovative e-business models in the agricultural sector.

EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko, said after the signing of the pact in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia during the just-ended 28th African Union Summit, said the support by the UN organization was timely. “Cooperation with Fao was long overdue and the current support will go a long way in addressing pertinent issues in East Africa where agriculture is the way of life”, he said.