EAC traders decry multiple market levies

By Brian Ocharo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Traders at the modern Taveta market near the border with Tanzania have complained of double custom levies imposed on them by the Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities.

The traders say they are charged by the Tanzanian immigration officials while bringing in produce bought from the nearby towns in the country and are also charged for the same when they cross over to Kenya. And when they get into their Taita Taveta County, they have also to pay levies.

Mr Mutuku Kimae, a wholesale onions and tomatoes trader says before entering the market, they are also subjected to another tax by the county government.

“We are not getting any profit from the goods we sell. For example, I import onions from Tanzania and I am charged Tsh20,000 upon reaching the border point. As if that is not enough, before the goods are allowed into the market, I pay Sh50 per sack and Sh40 per crate of tomatoes,” he said.

Mr Kimae said business has greatly been affected since the Taita Taveta County government keeps on increasing charges thus making them incur losses instead of making profit.

“This has been the case. They keep on raising charges for the goods entering the market. This in turn increases the cost of doing business, you end up making losses instead of profit,” he said

He said at times, traders are charged Sh300 per truck and this does not go well with them since they end up using a lot of money in transport compared to the anticipated profit.

But the county executive member in charge of Trade and Community Affairs Flora Mtuweta said she is not aware that the traders are taxed twice by the Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities.

“I am not aware if such claims are true but I will launch investigations and discuss the matter with the national department of trade to address the traders’ grievances,” she told the Nation by phone.

However, she maintained that market fees collected by the county government are reasonable and mandatory for the traders to pay.

“I will talk to the traders myself and inquire more about their complaints. But whatever they are taxed within the country are market fees that they must pay,” she said.

Mrs Mtuweta said it would not be fair if the fees are levied twice as the traders claim and that the matter will be subjected to investigations before addressing it with the Ministry of Trade.

The new modern Taveta Market was constructed at a cost of about Sh320 million by the national government and was expected to boost revenue collection for the county.

The border market that sells farm produce such as tomatoes, onions, bananas, sweet potatoes, avocados and French beans, among others, was also expected to improve regional integration between Kenya and Tanzania.