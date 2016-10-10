Monday, October 10, 2016

EADB facilitates training fellowship for over 20 doctors from the region

 

  • The week-long course benefited 10 Tanzanian and 15 Kenyan doctors who were trained by the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Physicians (RCP), the regional lender said in a statement at the weekend.
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. East African Development Bank (EADB) in collaboration with the British Council have facilitated the training programme for 25 doctors from Tanzania and Kenya to enable them better diagnose and manage the treatment of cancer in their respective countries.

The trainees from Tanzania were drawn from the Lake Zone, Southern Zone, Central Zone, Northern Zone and Coastal Zone.


