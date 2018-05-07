EU, USAID, DFID tout infrastructure investment

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The European Union, UK Department for International Development and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have touted infrastructure investment in Tanzania as effective way to improve access to markets for agricultural produce and speed-up rural economic growth.

The three said in a joint statement yesterday that Tanzania’s infrastructure ambitions were on the right direction as the country also promotes industrialization.

The three jointly funds the construction of a 67 km-long Kidatu-Ifakara road to the tune of Sh130 billion. The road section, whose foundation stone was laid by President John Magufuli at the weekend also form part of the Great Ruaha Bridge that support the government’s South Agriculture Growth Corridor in Tanzania (SAGCOT).

The “EU, UK and USAID confirm their full joint support for this important road project, and commend the government of Tanzania in its ambition to improve access to markets for agricultural products, through improvement of rural roads and their maintenance and through the development and efficient management of multimodal regional corridors,” said ambassador Roeland van de Geer, head of delegation of the EU to Tanzania and East Africa.

Agriculture is critical for Tanzania’s economic growth and poverty reduction. Over 70 per cent of Tanzanians earn their livelihoods from the sector, and there is significant scope to increase productivity, incomes and job creation, particularly for women.

The head of office of the UK DFID Ms Beth Arthy said: “The UK government is pleased to be partnering with the Tanzanian government in the SAGCOT initiative.” “Agriculture can play an even bigger role in boosting Tanzania’s prosperity and food security. Upgrading the road will encourage further investment, reduce transport costs for farmers and households, and result in even more visitors wanting to explore the beauty of this region,” she added.