East African single visa in limbo

By George Omondi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. The National Treasury, citing stringent fiscal rules, has been holding the cash collected on behalf of Uganda and Rwanda since the three states started piloting a common tourist visa in February 2014.

Both Treasury secretary Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge declined to respond to our queries even as official statistics show shift to national border passes as the standoff persists. The regional visa has netted only Sh40 million in two years.

Kenya is a gateway to the region. It receives hundreds of region-bound tourists by cruise ships and chartered planes are a top collection point.

Under the Kenya’s Constitution, however, tourist visa collection is regarded as any other public revenue which has to be surrendered to the Consolidated Fund.

The money in the Consolidated Fund can only be spent or shared out according to an appropriation Bill approved by Parliament.

“Kenya has not been able to remit any of the money collected in the last two years from issuance of the regional visa because we don’t have a legal framework to do so,” said Mr Alfred Kitolo, director of productive services at Kenya’s East African Community (EAC) ministry.

“We are not suggesting that any money collected on behalf of Rwanda and Uganda has been lost. Kenya will release all the cash once it gets around the legal hurdle.” According to Mr Kitolo, Kenya is already mulling an option of classifying single visa proceeds as fees. He told the journalists during a media training organised in Nairobi last week by EAC Secretariat and German’s agency GIZ: “Once classified as fees, a special fund account can be opened for the money which will then be distributed according to the agreed formula.”

A common visa is regarded as the first step towards integrating the region’s tourist market. It allows a visitor to travel to all the signatory countries without paying additional entry fees at border points. Its rollout was meant to pave the way for a harmonised classification of accommodation facilities across the region followed by joint marketing of EAC’s attractions.

In a move widely seen as an attempt to goad a cautious Tanzania and a slow-pacing Burundi into a common market, Kenya teamed up with its two landlocked neighbours to pilot the single visa.

Along with regional crude pipeline, cross-border highways and a regional petroleum refinery, the common tourist pass featured prominently among the key planks of the so called “coalition of the willing” which sought to speed up regional integration.

The common document is issued at a cost of $100 (Sh10,000) each. Under the pilot scheme, a country which collects the visa is allowed to deduct 10 per cent up front as administrative cost. The rest of the money is to be shared equally among all the states covered in the tourist’s itinerary.

For instance, a tourist who arrives in Kenya by plane is supposed to pick the EAC Visa at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi for uIn that case, Kenya keeps Sh4,000 ($40 ) or 40 per cent of what each tourist pays before submitting Sh3,000 each to Rwanda and Uganda revenue bodies.

Failure by Kenya to honour its part of the bargain is set to embolden countries such as Tanzania which refused to participate in the single visa initiative over revenue loss fears.

The stalemate may also send a negative signal to South Sudan, the bloc’s newcomer which has since indicated willingness to integrate its tourist market with neighbours.

Kenya is East Africa’s largest economy with an economy of slightly over Sh6 trillion — almost eight times larger than Rwanda’s Sh789 billion and almost thrice Uganda’s Sh2.63 trillion. Kenya also larger than Tanzania’s Sh4.92 trillion economy.