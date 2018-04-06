Ecobank app reaches 4m users

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Lome. The upgraded version of Ecobank’s revolutionary mobile app has attracted 3 million new customers in just 6 months, taking the total number of users to 4 million, the bank said in a statement.

The app builds on the core functionality that saw the original version applauded as a game changer for African banking by using digital technology to combat many of the financial inclusion barriers faced by those on the continent. This includes the dearth of rural branches, affordability of products, high transaction costs and minimum opening balance requirements.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO says in a statement that Ecobank’s strategic mission is built around using mobile banking to deliver innovative, efficient and cost-effective services to those who have typically sat outside of the formal economy, and therefore goes far beyond the reach of the traditional branch and ATM networks.

Patrick Akinwuntan, Ecobank’s Group Executive, Consumer Banking, says that Ecobank is committed to providing all Africans with access to financial services, but doing so in a way that conjoins functionality with convenient, accessible and efficient banking channels, such as the rollout of Ecobank Xpress ™ Point Agents.

The Ecobank Mobile App is available for download from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.



