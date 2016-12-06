Egyptian investors eye Tanzania health sector

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Egyptian business executes have said they are interested in investing in Tanzania.

They recently toured Tanzania to explore investment opportunities.

Delegation leader Moustaf Nour told The Citizen that Tanzania’s abundant resources and conducive environment were attractive for investors.

The World Bank’s Doing Business Report, released in October 2016 ranked Tanzania No. 132, up from No. 139 last year.

He named areas of investment as in health, agriculture and construction. According to him, peace, strong bilateral ties and Tanzanians’ kindness are among factors of attracting investors.

Egyptian business executive Abdelrahman Maher said when talks between them and the Tanzanian government end, his company would construct houses in Dodoma and invest in health sector.

Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage pledged government’s quick facilitation of land acquisition for investors.

Mr Mwijage also called on industrialists to ensure high product quality and inadequate promotion to compete in global markets.

The Fifth Phase Government wants a new direction for the economy has pledged to commit its resources to inclusive economic growth.