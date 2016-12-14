Either execute projects or risk losing aid: UN

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Least Developed Countries have been told to implement the United Nations-funded projects timely and efficiently as the organisation is set to review its funding programmes next year.

The head of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) in Tanzania, Mr Peter Malika, warned yesterday that countries that fail to carry out the projects will no longer get funds for other programmes.

He was speaking during the UNCDF’s 50th anniversary.

According to him, the aim is to ensure intended people and areas benefit from funds provided by UN .

“I understand the UNCDF’s longstanding role in Tanzania and other Least Developed Countries to make finance work for the poor, putting my hope that the governments will use the given funds to the proper projects,” he said.