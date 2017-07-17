Emirates extends Dubai free visa offer for two months

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Emirates has extended its offer to travellers from Tanzania to Dubai for two months to November 30 this year to attract more visitors.

The airline offers a discounted airfare that includes a free visa, a free third piece of luggage of up to 23kg and a special boarding pass called “My Emirates Pass” which allows the traveller to enjoy discounted services and shopping in Dubai.

However, tickets must be booked between July 11 and July 24, 2017 while travel must take place between July 11 and November 30 this year.