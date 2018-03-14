Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Ensure local content in energy sector: govt

The World Bank says local content in the

The World Bank says local content in the extractive industries is being given ever higher priority by host governments through a wide array of policy instruments. PHOTO |FILE 

In Summary

Local content regulations require that all the jobs that can be done by Tanzanians should be reserved for citizens and not offered to foreigners.

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura) has warned companies that are yet to comply with the local content upstream activities of ensuring Tanzanians secure employment to do so or face consequences.

“In previous years, before the establishment of Pura, the situation was bad as many jobs which could be done by Tanzanians were taken by foreigners. But in collaboration with other institutions we have significantly reduced such jobs held by foreigners,” said the regulator’s acting director general Charles Sangweni.

In an effort to ensure local people were fully benefitting from the country’s natural gas, the regulator in collaboration with other public institutions has initiated a campaign to encourage youth to study oil and gas activities at vocational colleges to ensure that all positions are taken up by them.

Mr Sangweni issued the warning over the weekend when speaking to The Citizen. He said that companies must operate by considering the local content upstream activities, saying failure to such conditions the law would take its course.

The acting director general added that the government was continuing to create a conducive environment that would attract investors to pump their money into Tanzania.

He said currently there were more than ten companies dealing with upstream activities in various parts, including Mtwara and Lindi.

In 2016 the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta), introduced Oil and Gas courses that were meant to prepare Tanzanians to participate fully in the sub sector.

More than 50 students graduated at various levels, some of them have since secured employment in oil and gas companies based in Mtwara and Lindi.


