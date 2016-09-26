Envoy lauds farming support

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Karatu. Tanzania is on the right track to end poverty and achieve food security by the year 2030, thanks to the country’s efforts in supporting farmers, a diplomat has said.

The Danish Ambassador to Tanzania Einar Jensen said here over the weekend that by helping farmers, the country’s agriculture would flourish hence it would also create jobs and eradicate poverty.

Ending various forms of poverty ranks high on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whereas the second goal is about achieving food security, improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Mr Jensen, who is himself an expert in agricultural science with majors in economics and law, was speaking after visiting projects and beneficiaries of the Private Agricultural Sector Support (Pass) Trust.

Pass – which supports small, medium and commercial farmers through credit guarantee and farming expertise - receives financial support from the Danish government.

“Denmark has, through Pass, been supporting farmers to improve agricultural production towards attaining the goals number one and two...we’re proud of being part of these successful initiatives to facilitate achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” said Mr Jensen.

Mr Blanka Dionis, a farmer and one of the beneficiaries of Pass, said the trust helped him to improve production through the purchase of a Sh16.5 million tractor, thanks to the bank loan under Pass guarantee.

“I now own a 70 acre farm on which I produce barley and beans...the farm creates employment for up to 15 labourers during farming season,” he said.