Ericsson to bring more people online

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ericsson yesterday launched a new suite of innovations. They include software and hardware additions to Ericsson’s radio system to reduce the total cost of ownership.

“By rolling out Ericsson’s total site solutions for mobile broadband, the total cost of ownership will be cut to up to 40 per cent,” noted the company’s head of network product solutions, Mr Henrik Linnet. According to him, that will enable mobile service providers to invest in areas that will improve user experience and eventually make the most difference.

A report by the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development to be released later this week estimates that it will cost $450 billion (about Sh967.5 trillion) to bring the next 1.5 billion people online.

Ericsson supports the International Telecommunication Union target of connecting more than 50 per cent of people in the developing world by 2020.