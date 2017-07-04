Etihad hails US decision to lift laptop ban on flights

Dar es Salaam. The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways has welcomed the decision by the US to lift a ban imposed in March on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the US, saying it had put tighter security measures in place as required. The action as well as the US President Donald Trump administration’s travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries had hurt Gulf carriers. Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the US. It also flies six cities across the US – including double daily to New York, daily to Washington, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, and three-times-per-week to San Francisco. (The Citizen Reporter)