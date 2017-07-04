Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Etihad hails US decision to lift laptop ban on flights

 

Advertisement

Dar es Salaam. The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways has welcomed the decision by the US to lift a ban imposed in March on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the US, saying it had put tighter security measures in place as required. The action as well as the US President Donald Trump administration’s travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries had hurt Gulf carriers. Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the US. It also flies six cities across the US – including double daily to New York, daily to Washington, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, and three-times-per-week to San Francisco. (The Citizen Reporter)

advertisement

In The Headlines

SADC forum to be graced by VP in Dar es Salaam

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace a forum for Southern African Development

Mother in custody over the death of her son

Police in Musoma are holding a woman with connection to the killing of her son.

  • News
    Farmers urged to use improved seeds  
  • News
    Government orders district councils to allocate teachers to rural schools  
  • News
    Government to set sober house standards in the country  
  • News
    Quality health care still a challenge  