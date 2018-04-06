Etihad opens Eco Residence

Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways has officially opened its Eco Residence which is purposely built for accommodation of the airline’s cabin crew in Masdar city Abu Dhabi. The project is the result of a partnership between the UAE’s national airline and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar. The residence was inaugurated by the group chief executive officer of Etihad Aviation Group Mr Tony Douglas. The complex, which comprises 500 apartments in 11 buildings at the pioneering Masdar City development will offer one and two-bedroom apartments which include furniture and white goods provided by Etihad Airways. Mr Mana Mohamed Saeed Al Mulla, Etihad Aviation Group chief group support services officer, said: “The opening of the landmark Etihad Eco Residence underscores not only the importance we place on providing superior housing to our valued cabin crew, but also our responsibility, as part of the greater Abu Dhabi vision, to play a part in transforming the capital into a global leader in smart urban planning, clean energy and sustainability.” (Agencies)