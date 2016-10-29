Europe tops list of investors in TZ

By Louis Kolumbia TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The European Union (EU) countries contribute 68 per cent of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows into the country, with the 2012 statistics indicating that the overall investments amounted to $1.2 billion, a recent report on European Investment to Tanzania shows.

The EU remains to be country’s largest trading partners, with exports and imports recorded in 2013 valued at $2 billion. The report also establishes that Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has rated the EU as ‘large taxpayers’ contributing $813 million in domestic taxes as per 2014, accounting to 25 per cent of levies paid by large taxpayers.

The document aimed to establish contribution of European investment to country’s industrialisation and development shows that, the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) attributed the EU to have created 95,000 direct jobs from 2007 to 2014.

“There are about 1,000 EU companies operating in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar half of them originate from British. They have mainly invested in mining, financial services, energy, ICT and agricultural sectors” reads a report in part.

Other areas at which the companies have invested include manufacturing, construction, power and energy, oil and gas, transportation and tourism.

Agricultural sector which employs over 75 per cent of the citizens enjoy proactive support of European firms across the entire value chains, with a total investment from 92 companies from 13 countries led by the UK and the Netherlands.