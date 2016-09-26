Monday, September 26, 2016

Ex-IMF boss Rato on trial over bankers’ luxury sprees

Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato

Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato 

In Summary

  • Uncovered in 2013 by a journalist who saw a hacked email alluding to “black credit cards,” the case threatens to land the former economy minister and onetime star of the ruling conservative Popular Party (PP) in jail and with a hefty fine.
Advertisement

Madrid. Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato stands trial Monday accused of overseeing a “corrupt system” that helped him and other executives misuse funds on hotels, parties and luxury shopping when he was a Spanish bank boss.

Uncovered in 2013 by a journalist who saw a hacked email alluding to “black credit cards,” the case threatens to land the former economy minister and onetime star of the ruling conservative Popular Party (PP) in jail and with a hefty fine.

It is also another thorn in the PP’s side after repeated failed attempts to form a government following two inconclusive elections, due to a lack of support that is in large part due to corruption scandals sullying the party. (AFP)


advertisement

In The Headlines

13  hours ago

Drug supply hit amid MSD budget squeeze

The supply of drugs to public hospitals is being hampered by serious shortage of funds after the

13  hours ago

IPTL backs Tanesco move in row over Sh323bn award

Independent Power Tanzania Limited (ITPL) said yesterday it supports the decision by Tanzania

  • News
    China gives Sh432m for Burundi talks  
  • News
    Street kids Dodoma’s big test  
  • News
    Special course for RCs in the offing  
  • News
    Children need parental boost to excel, says school director  