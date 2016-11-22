Expert: Gas shouldn’t overexcite Tanzanians

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A researcher has cautioned Tanzanians about being overexcited with natural gas discoveries.

Repoa strategic research director Abel Kinyondo said when the gas is fully exploited it will contribute to only be 6 per cent to the GDP.

He called on the government to put in place strong mechanisms to protect other sectors which might be weakened by gas and oil discoveries. Dr Kinyondo told a media training on “Understanding GDP and Production Sharing Agreements” at the end of the week here gas and oil tend to impair other sectors in the absence of strong institutions. He said although agriculture accounts for 25 per cent of GDP, its impact is not much felt because 66 per cent of Tanzanians who contribute to the sector, do it separately and in different times unlike in gas which comes in bulk at the same time.

“Currently, a certain amount of electricity comes from, but Tanesco wants to increase its tariffs by 18 per cent instead of decreasing them, according to the public expectations.” He noted that the services sector accounts for 43 per cent of GDP and agriculture 25 per cent but gas which is expected to contribute only 6 per cent has been given so much priority while its impact will only be felt if there are forward and backward linkages.

He said its impact will only be felt if gas provides reliable and affordable electricity.

He noted that exporting liquefied natural gas will enable the country to get royalties and taxes equivalent to 6 per cent of GDP.